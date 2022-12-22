 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Herald & Review is partnering with CEFCU who is sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Maroa-Forsyth flies high over Riverton 57-29

  • 0

Maroa-Forsyth's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Riverton 57-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 22.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Riverton faced off on February 1, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 16, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Riverton took on Clinton on December 13 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News