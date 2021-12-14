Maroa-Forsyth manhandles Moweaqua Central A & M 64-42

Maroa-Forsyth dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 64-42 victory over Moweaqua Central A & M on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 20-10 advantage over Moweaqua Central A & M through the first quarter.
Maroa-Forsyth's offense jumped on top to a 49-33 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M at the half.
In recent action on December 6, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Decatur Lutheran on December 3 at Decatur Lutheran. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.