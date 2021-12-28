 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maroa-Forsyth outlasts Decatur Lutheran in overtime classic 66-64

  • 0

Bonus basketball saw Maroa-Forsyth use the extra time to top Decatur Lutheran 66-64 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Maroa-Forsyth put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Decatur Lutheran 9-7 in the last stanza.

In recent action on December 22, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Riverton and Maroa-Forsyth took on Heyworth on December 22 at Heyworth High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana pushes over Hillsboro 66-55

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pana put just enough pressure on Hillsboro to earn a 66-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News