Maroa-Forsyth pockets solid victory over Decatur St. Teresa 60-54

Maroa-Forsyth edged Decatur St. Teresa in a close 60-54 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Clinton and Maroa-Forsyth took on Auburn on January 21 at Maroa-Forsyth High School.
The Trojans made the first move by forging a 15-12 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.
Decatur St. Teresa took a 32-25 lead over Maroa-Forsyth heading to the intermission locker room.
The scoreboard showed the Bulldogs with a 46-44 lead over the Trojans heading into the third quarter.
The Trojans' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 16-8 scoring edge over the Bulldogs.
