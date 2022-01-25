 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maroa-Forsyth pockets solid victory over Decatur St. Teresa 60-54

  • 0

Maroa-Forsyth edged Decatur St. Teresa in a close 60-54 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 18, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Clinton and Maroa-Forsyth took on Auburn on January 21 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap

The Trojans made the first move by forging a 15-12 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa took a 32-25 lead over Maroa-Forsyth heading to the intermission locker room.

The scoreboard showed the Bulldogs with a 46-44 lead over the Trojans heading into the third quarter.

The Trojans' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 16-8 scoring edge over the Bulldogs.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News