Maroa-Forsyth proves to be too much for Mt. Pulaski 54-43

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Maroa-Forsyth still prevailed 54-43 against Mt. Pulaski on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Mt Pulaski faced off on December 29, 2021 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 16, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Mt Pulaski took on Athens on December 16 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
