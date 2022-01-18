Maroa-Forsyth soars over Williamsville 65-45

Maroa-Forsyth painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Williamsville's defense for a 65-45 win for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 18.
In recent action on January 4, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Stanford Olympia and Williamsville took on Athens on January 13 at Williamsville High School. For more, click here.
Maroa-Forsyth's shooting darted to a 29-18 lead over Williamsville at the half.
