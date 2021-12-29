Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Mt. Pulaski 70-62

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Maroa-Forsyth didn't mind, dispatching Mt. Pulaski 70-62 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Trojans an 18-17 lead over the Hilltoppers.

The Hilltoppers took a 32-31 lead over the Trojans heading to halftime locker room.

Maroa-Forsyth broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 59-45 lead over Mt. Pulaski.

The Hilltoppers turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Trojans put the game on ice.

