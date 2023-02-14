Maroa-Forsyth stomped on Riverton 65-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 14.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped in front of Riverton 17-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks trimmed the margin to make it 29-25 at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled to a 53-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Hawks 12-10 in the final quarter.

