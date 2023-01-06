 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth trips Tolono Unity in tenacious tussle 53-48

Maroa-Forsyth survived Tolono Unity in a 53-48 win that had a seat-squirming feel at Maroa-Forsyth High on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a close 27-22 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth darted to a 41-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets rallied with a 16-12 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Trojans prevailed.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Maroa-Forsyth squared off with January 29, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Tolono Unity took on Williamsville on December 30 at Tolono Unity High School. For results, click here.

