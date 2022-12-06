 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City Illini Central hustles by Hartsburg-Emden 62-50

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Mason City Illini Central spurred past Hartsburg-Emden 62-50 on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Hartsburg-Emden started on steady ground by forging a 15-10 lead over Mason City Illini Central at the end of the first quarter.

The Stags took a 31-28 lead over the Cougars heading to the half locker room.

Hartsburg-Emden moved a close margin over Mason City Illini Central as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Cougars, as they climbed out of a hole with a 62-50 scoring margin.

Recently on December 2, Hartsburg-Emden squared off with Deland-Weldon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News