Mason City Illini Central hustles by Hartsburg-Emden 62-50

Saddled up and ready to go, Mason City Illini Central spurred past Hartsburg-Emden 62-50 on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Hartsburg-Emden started on steady ground by forging a 15-10 lead over Mason City Illini Central at the end of the first quarter.

The Stags took a 31-28 lead over the Cougars heading to the half locker room.

Hartsburg-Emden moved a close margin over Mason City Illini Central as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Cougars, as they climbed out of a hole with a 62-50 scoring margin.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.