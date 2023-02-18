A tight-knit tilt turned in Mason City Illini Central's direction just enough to squeeze past Lewistown 51-45 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 13, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs. For results, click here.

