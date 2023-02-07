The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mason City Illini Central didn't mind, dispatching Stanford Olympia 62-60 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 31, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Maroa-Forsyth. Stanford Olympia took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 24 at Maroa-Forsyth High School.

