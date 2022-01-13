Mattoon earns solid win over Mahomet-Seymour 55-45

No quarter was granted as Mattoon blunted Mahomet-Seymour's plans 55-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Mattoon faced off against Pana and Mahomet-Seymour took on Kankakee on January 8 at Kankakee High School. Click here for a recap
The Green Wave's offense jumped to a 23-17 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Mattoon's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 32-28 points differential.
