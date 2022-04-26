Meridian's Shannon Houser is the H&R Macon County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year

MACON — During football season, the Meridian Hawks gave it all they had physically.

The team qualified for the Class 1A playoffs for the first time since the 2008-09 season, but that accomplishment had a cost. As the players moved over to basketball practices, many were injured and had to take some time off the court to recuperate.

"(Forward Drew Hurelbrink) was the only senior I had from last year that started our first five or six games," Meridian head coach Shannon Houser said. "But we did some juggling and we put our heads together. Our underclassmen played well at the beginning of the year and throughout the year. Until all of our seniors got back, we pulled it together and made a pretty good run."

Last season's Macon County Player of the Year Graham Meisenhelter was out for the first several weeks of the season but returned around Christmas, giving the team an added dimension as conference play was approaching.

"We didn’t know if we would have him at all. When he came back, I told him I didn’t know how long he would go but we will see what happens. He went in and I believe he had a double-double the first game. He came around the next couple of games and he did even better," Houser said. "Once he got his basketball legs under him, he ended up doing pretty good. He had an amazing year and played very well for us."

With all the pieces in place, Meridian advanced to the final eight teams, falling to Steeleville, 68-47, in the super-sectionals. It was the program's best finish since winning the state championship during the 2008-09 season, earning Houser Herald & Review Macon County Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

Question: What was it like to coach this team?

Houser: "I was blessed to have a great group of kids and the coaches I have had around me. It was a very fun year for us. I was worried there for a little bit, but I told them that if one goes down we will have someone ready to go. They took the challenge and ended up playing very well. I’m proud of all 15 kids that are on the team."

Q: You had three big games against your conference rival Tuscola this season, including beating the Warriors in the sectional final. What are your thoughts on those matchups?

Houser: "Anytime you have Jalen Quinn on the floor, you know Tuscola is going to battle. They had a lot of young men step up for them and play well. I knew it would be a tough road for us but I had confidence in our boys. If we stuck to our game plan we were going to be OK. The boys really came together and they played very well on both sides. To be honest, I felt sorry for the Tuscola kids after that game because I’m sure there was a whole lot of emotions pulled right out from under them."

Q: Graham Meisenhelter hit a last second shot to win that sectional final. What was your reaction?

Houser: "That was one of the best high school games I have ever been involved with, coaching or watching. It was a back and forth game from tipoff to the end. During every timeout throughout that game, I kept telling them to never give up and keep battling — trust in one another, trust in the system — and they did. We had three big shots in the game. Graham hit one and then Riley Day hit one and then Graham did it to win it right at the end."

Q: Your playoff run had you traveling all over the state, including a three-plus hour drive to Southern Illinois University for super-sectionals. How did that effect the team?

Houser: "After beating Tuscola at Effingham, it was late and the IHSA moved things up because the super-sectional was usually played on Tuesday but they did it on a Monday this year. It was kind of tough but everyone had to do it. I wish we would have played a lot better than what we did at Southern. Not taking anything away from Steeleville; I think we were mentally drained. We were very close to making it to state and we made mistakes that we really hadn’t made all year. We had eight turnovers in the first half and we were averaging nine a game throughout the year."

Q: On a team that had played together for years, Mekhi Phillips was a recent addition from MacArthur. How did he fit in this season?

Houser: "I knew that he was more of a scorer before. I told him I really needed him to be a point guard and score when it was there. He kept the team involved and was the floor general. To take on that role, I thought he did a fantastic job and he grew throughout the season. When he came to Meridian, it is like a family. Everybody accepted him on the team and at the school. I hope he will be able to play at the next level."

Q: While Graham was out, his brother Grant Meinsenhelter picked up the scoring load. What was the key for Grant?

Houser: "Grant has been one of those players that you know exactly what you are going to get out of him every time he steps on the floor. He has a motor that goes 100 miles per hour. He goes as hard as he can every time he is out there. He led us in points scored this year and the things that he does on the basketball floor don’t show up on the stats. There is no doubt about it, he carried us throughout most of the year."

Q: You are graduating seven seniors this season. How does next year look for the Hawks?

Houser: "Some people think Meridian is going to be washed up for the next couple of years but I’m pretty excited about next year. I’ve got some returning young men that have a lot of minutes at the varsity level and have done a great job. We've got work ahead of us and for me, having a challenge is better. This year, we were the hunted and next year we get to be the hunters."

