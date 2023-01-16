Metamora dances past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 60-50

Metamora handed Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a tough 60-50 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Metamora faced off on March 12, 2022 at Metamora High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against St Louis Christian Brothers and Metamora took on Urbana on January 5 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap.
