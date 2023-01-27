Metamora mows down Canton 75-44

Metamora turned in a thorough domination of Canton 75-44 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.

Metamora jumped in front of Canton 21-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Redbirds opened a lopsided 45-20 gap over the Little Giants at the intermission.

Metamora charged to a 65-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redbirds held on with a 10-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.