Metamora mows down Canton 75-44

Metamora turned in a thorough domination of Canton 75-44 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.
Metamora jumped in front of Canton 21-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Redbirds opened a lopsided 45-20 gap over the Little Giants at the intermission.
Metamora charged to a 65-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Redbirds held on with a 10-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.
