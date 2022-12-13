 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metamora overpowers Canton in thorough fashion 77-27

Metamora raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-27 win over Canton at Metamora on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 17-11 lead over Canton.

The Redbirds opened an immense 46-19 gap over the Little Giants at the half.

Metamora breathed fire to a 69-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

Last season, Metamora and Canton faced off on January 21, 2022 at Metamora High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 5, Canton squared off with Peoria Christian in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

