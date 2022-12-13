Metamora overpowers Canton in thorough fashion 77-27

Metamora raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-27 win over Canton at Metamora on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Metamora a 17-11 lead over Canton.

The Redbirds opened an immense 46-19 gap over the Little Giants at the half.

Metamora breathed fire to a 69-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.