Metamora slips past Springfield 36-30

With little to no wiggle room, Metamora nosed past Springfield 36-30 at Springfield High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield, who began with a 15-12 edge over Metamora through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Senators with a 26-25 lead over the Redbirds heading into the third quarter.

The Redbirds' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 11-4 scoring edge over the Senators.

