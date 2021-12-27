 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Metamora slips past Springfield 36-30

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Metamora nosed past Springfield 36-30 at Springfield High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield, who began with a 15-12 edge over Metamora through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Senators with a 26-25 lead over the Redbirds heading into the third quarter.

The Redbirds' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 11-4 scoring edge over the Senators.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana pushes over Hillsboro 66-55

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pana put just enough pressure on Hillsboro to earn a 66-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News