Milford can't hang with Catlin Salt Fork 53-43

Catlin Salt Fork dumped Milford 53-43 in Illinois boys basketball on January 3.
In recent action on December 29, Milford faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork took on Bismarck-Henning on December 29 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.