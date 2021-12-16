Milford gallops past Westville 60-45

Milford handed Westville a tough 60-45 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 3, Milford faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Westville took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on December 10 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
