Milford secures a win over Georgetown La Salette 47-34

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Milford will take its 47-34 victory over Georgetown La Salette at Georgetown Notre Dame De La Salette boys Academy on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Georgetown La Salette faced off against Urbana University Laboratory and Milford took on Catlin Salt Fork on January 3 at Milford High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.