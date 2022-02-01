 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minonk Fieldcrest casts spell on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52-50

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Minonk Fieldcrest passed in a 52-50 victory at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.

The Knights opened with a 11-5 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

Minonk Fieldcrest's offense jumped to a 24-13 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at halftime.

Minonk Fieldcrest's upper hand showed as it carried a 35-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

