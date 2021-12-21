Moline smashes through Urbana 95-62

Moline showered the scoreboard with points to drown Urbana 95-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 7 , Urbana squared up on Champaign Centennial in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Moline's shooting took charge to a 51-31 lead over Urbana at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.