Monticello dances past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52-34

Monticello notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52-34 on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 53-30 game on February 23, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Tolono Unity and Monticello took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 13 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap.
