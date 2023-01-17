Monticello denies Stanford Olympia's challenge 58-47

Monticello pushed past Stanford Olympia for a 58-47 win on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Monticello and Stanford Olympia faced off on January 18, 2022 at Stanford Olympia High School. For results, click here.
