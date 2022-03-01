Monticello designs winning blueprint on Herscher 37-25

No quarter was granted as Monticello blunted Herscher's plans 37-25 in Illinois boys basketball action on March 1.
Herscher started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Monticello at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Herscher came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Monticello 23-20.
