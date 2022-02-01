Monticello engulfs Rantoul Township in flames 70-50

Monticello controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 70-50 victory over Rantoul Township during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 25, Monticello faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Rantoul Township took on Charleston on January 22 at Rantoul Township High School. For more, click here.
