Monticello escapes close call with El Paso-Gridley 51-46

Monticello didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling El Paso-Gridley 51-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 4.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Monticello and El Paso-Gridley settling for a 9-9 first-quarter knot.

The Sages' offense moved to a 23-17 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

The Sages' leg-up showed as they carried a 32-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 25 , Monticello squared up on Fairbury Prairie Central in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

