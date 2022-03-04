Monticello escapes close call with El Paso-Gridley 51-46

Monticello didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling El Paso-Gridley 51-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 4.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Monticello and El Paso-Gridley settling for a 9-9 first-quarter knot.
The Sages' offense moved to a 23-17 lead over the Titans at the intermission.
The Sages' leg-up showed as they carried a 32-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
