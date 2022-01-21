 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monticello gallops past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 59-43

  • 0

Monticello grabbed a 59-43 victory at the expense of Paxton-Buckley-Loda on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 14, Monticello faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Tolono Unity on January 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Panthers controlled the pace, taking a 21-5 lead into halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News