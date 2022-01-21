Monticello gallops past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 59-43

Monticello grabbed a 59-43 victory at the expense of Paxton-Buckley-Loda on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 14, Monticello faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Tolono Unity on January 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Panthers controlled the pace, taking a 21-5 lead into halftime.
