Monticello has something to talk about outlasting Fairbury Prairie Central in overtime 55-51

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Monticello could edge Fairbury Prairie Central 55-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
Recently on February 15 , Monticello squared up on Tolono Unity in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Fairbury Prairie Central started on steady ground by forging a 15-6 lead over Monticello at the end of the first quarter.
Fairbury Prairie Central came from behind to grab the advantage 22-17 at intermission over Monticello.
Fairbury Prairie Central enjoyed a 35-34 lead over Monticello to start the fourth quarter.
