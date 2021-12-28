Monticello rains all over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 67-34

Monticello earned a convincing 67-34 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave the Sages a 21-7 lead over the Falcons.

The Sages' shooting pulled ahead to a 37-20 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Monticello's dominance showed as it carried a 52-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

