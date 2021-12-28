Monticello rains all over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 67-34

Monticello earned a convincing 67-34 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 18, Monticello faced off against Greenville and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
The first quarter gave the Sages a 21-7 lead over the Falcons.
The Sages' shooting pulled ahead to a 37-20 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Monticello's dominance showed as it carried a 52-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
