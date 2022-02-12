 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monticello triumphs in strong showing over Decatur St. Teresa 65-43

  • 0

Monticello showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Decatur St. Teresa 65-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Sages a 20-10 lead over the Bulldogs.

The Sages' shooting pulled ahead to a 34-19 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The Sages' force showed as they carried a 50-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Sages cloned their points production 15-15.

In recent action on February 5, Monticello faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Decatur St Teresa took on Sullivan on January 31 at Sullivan High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jimbo Covert talks Super Bowl and the greatness of the 1985 Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News