Monticello triumphs in strong showing over Decatur St. Teresa 65-43

Monticello showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Decatur St. Teresa 65-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Sages a 20-10 lead over the Bulldogs.
The Sages' shooting pulled ahead to a 34-19 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
The Sages' force showed as they carried a 50-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Sages cloned their points production 15-15.
In recent action on February 5, Monticello faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Decatur St Teresa took on Sullivan on January 31 at Sullivan High School. For a full recap, click here.
