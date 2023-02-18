Monticello's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65-33 on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 53-30 game on Feb. 23, 2022. For more, click here.

