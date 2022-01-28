 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morton drums Canton in sound fashion 67-28

Morton's river of points eventually washed away Canton in a 67-28 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Morton a 45-13 lead over Canton.

The Potters' determination showed as they carried a 67-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

