Morton drums Canton in sound fashion 67-28

Morton's river of points eventually washed away Canton in a 67-28 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Morton a 45-13 lead over Canton.
The Potters' determination showed as they carried a 67-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 22 , Canton squared up on Chicago Lindblom in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.