Morton escapes close call with Champaign Central 51-48

Morton fans held their breath in an uneasy 51-48 victory over Champaign Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 3, Morton faced off against Canton and Champaign Central took on Pekin on December 3 at Pekin High School. For more, click here.
