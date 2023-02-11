Mighty close, mighty fine, Moweaqua Central A&M wore a victory shine after clipping Neoga 51-50 on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 28, Moweaqua Central A&M faced off against Clinton. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.