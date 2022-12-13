Moweaqua Central A&M passes stress test against Maroa-Forsyth 50-39

Moweaqua Central A&M put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Maroa-Forsyth in a 50-39 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Moweaqua Central A&M drew first blood by forging a 9-6 margin over Maroa-Forsyth after the first quarter.

The Trojans drew within 21-20 at halftime.

Moweaqua Central A&M jumped to a 31-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-13 stretch over the fourth quarter.

