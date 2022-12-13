Moweaqua Central A&M passes stress test against Maroa-Forsyth 50-39

Moweaqua Central A&M put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Maroa-Forsyth in a 50-39 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Moweaqua Central A&M drew first blood by forging a 9-6 margin over Maroa-Forsyth after the first quarter.
The Trojans drew within 21-20 at halftime.
Moweaqua Central A&M jumped to a 31-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-13 stretch over the fourth quarter.
The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 64-42 game on December 14, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Decatur Lutheran on December 2 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For more, click here.
