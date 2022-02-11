Mt. Olive claims gritty victory against Springfield Lutheran 68-62

Mt. Olive edged Springfield Lutheran in a close 68-62 encounter during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield Lutheran, who began with a 43-37 edge over Mt. Olive through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 68-62 lead over the Crusaders.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.