Mt. Pulaski blitzes Hartsburg-Emden in convincing fashion 60-37

Hartsburg-Emden had no answers as Mt. Pulaski roared to a 60-37 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Mt. Pulaski a 16-4 lead over Hartsburg-Emden.

The Hilltoppers' shooting roared to a 29-9 lead over the Stags at the intermission.

In recent action on December 29, Mt Pulaski faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Hartsburg-Emden took on Decatur Lutheran on December 29 at Hartsburg-Emden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

