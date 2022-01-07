Mt. Pulaski blitzes Hartsburg-Emden in convincing fashion 60-37

Hartsburg-Emden had no answers as Mt. Pulaski roared to a 60-37 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Mt. Pulaski a 16-4 lead over Hartsburg-Emden.
The Hilltoppers' shooting roared to a 29-9 lead over the Stags at the intermission.
In recent action on December 29, Mt Pulaski faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Hartsburg-Emden took on Decatur Lutheran on December 29 at Hartsburg-Emden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
