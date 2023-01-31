Mt. Pulaski escapes close call with Buffalo Tri-City 70-68

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Mt. Pulaski did just enough to beat Buffalo Tri-City 70-68 at Buffalo Tri-City High on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

