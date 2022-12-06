Mt. Pulaski paints near-perfect picture in win over Clinton 61-35

Mt. Pulaski showed it had the juice to douse Clinton in a points barrage during a 61-35 win in Illinois boys basketball action on December 6.

Mt. Pulaski drew first blood by forging a 17-13 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers opened a lopsided 42-25 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.

Mt. Pulaski breathed fire to a 61-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons rallied with a 4-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Hilltoppers prevailed.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.