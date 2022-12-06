 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Pulaski paints near-perfect picture in win over Clinton 61-35

Mt. Pulaski showed it had the juice to douse Clinton in a points barrage during a 61-35 win in Illinois boys basketball action on December 6.

Mt. Pulaski drew first blood by forging a 17-13 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers opened a lopsided 42-25 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.

Mt. Pulaski breathed fire to a 61-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons rallied with a 4-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Hilltoppers prevailed.

The last time Mt Pulaski and Clinton played in a 58-47 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

