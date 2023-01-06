Mt. Pulaski's convoy passes Hartsburg-Emden 66-50

Mt. Pulaski charged Hartsburg-Emden and collected a 66-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Hartsburg-Emden faced off on January 7, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.
