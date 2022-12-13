Mt. Sterling Brown County outlasts Havana in topsy-turvy battle 48-34

Mt. Sterling Brown County dumped Havana 48-34 at Havana High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Mt Sterling Brown County and Havana squared off with December 14, 2021 at Mt Sterling Brown County High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Havana faced off against Manito Midwest Central and Mt Sterling Brown County took on Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf on December 7 at Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf. Click here for a recap
