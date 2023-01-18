Mt. Vernon overcomes Champaign Central 51-41

Mt. Vernon pushed past Champaign Central for a 51-41 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to an 8-8 tie through the first quarter.
A half tie at 19-19 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The third quarter gave Mt. Vernon a 34-24 lead over Champaign Central.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
Recently on January 14, Champaign Central squared off with Quincy Notre Dame in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.