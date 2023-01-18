 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Vernon overcomes Champaign Central 51-41

Mt. Vernon pushed past Champaign Central for a 51-41 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to an 8-8 tie through the first quarter.

A half tie at 19-19 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Mt. Vernon a 34-24 lead over Champaign Central.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

