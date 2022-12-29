Mt. Zion darts by Decatur Eisenhower in easy victory 59-37

Mt. Zion showed top form to dominate Decatur Eisenhower during a 59-37 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.
Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Mt Zion squared off with February 12, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Mt Zion took on Mattoon on December 17 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.
