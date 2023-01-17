Mt. Zion delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Rantoul 55-51

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Mt. Zion did just enough to beat Rantoul 55-51 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 6, Rantoul faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Mt Zion took on Charleston on January 12 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.