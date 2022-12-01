Mt. Zion delivers smashing punch to stump Charleston 62-37

Mt. Zion's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Charleston 62-37 on December 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Mt Zion and Charleston played in a 84-68 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.