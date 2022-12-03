Mt. Zion delivers smashing punch to stump Mahomet-Seymour 76-51

Mt. Zion earned a convincing 76-51 win over Mahomet-Seymour for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 3.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion squared off with December 4, 2021 at Mahomet-Seymour High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.