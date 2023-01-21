 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mt. Zion designs winning blueprint against Tolono Unity 64-49

  • 0

Mt. Zion collected a solid win over Tolono Unity in a 64-49 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Mt Zion and Tolono Unity squared off with January 22, 2022 at Mt Zion High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Tolono Unity faced off against Evansville Day and Mt Zion took on Charleston on January 12 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News