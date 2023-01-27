Mt. Zion drums Mahomet-Seymour with resounding beat 61-40

Mt. Zion flexed its muscle and floored Mahomet-Seymour 61-40 on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion faced off on December 4, 2021 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Mt Zion faced off against Tolono Unity and Mahomet-Seymour took on Washington on January 17 at Washington Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.